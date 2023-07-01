Miro Heiskanen 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Dallas Stars' Miro Heiskanen is currently +2500 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Miro Heiskanen's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +2500 (5th in NHL)
Miro Heiskanen 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|25:21
|760:46
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.6
|17
|Points
|0.7
|21
|Hits
|0.7
|22
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.6
|18
|Penalty Minutes
|0.3
|8
Miro Heiskanen's Next Game
- Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+
