On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .274 with 47 walks and 52 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 61 of 81 games this year (75.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (25.9%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has an RBI in 33 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .285 AVG .263 .375 OBP .360 .468 SLG .375 17 XBH 13 6 HR 2 26 RBI 17 40/23 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

