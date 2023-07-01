The North Texas Mean Green are +2500 to take home the AAC title in 2023, according to sportsbooks, which ranks them seventh in the conference. Below, we dive into the odds and dissect the stats you need to know before making a futures bet.

North Texas American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +2500 (Bet $10 to win $250)

+2500 (Bet $10 to win $250) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

North Texas 2023 Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, North Texas will have the 104th-ranked schedule this season. The Mean Green will match up against teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against teams that put up nine or more victories and squads that compiled fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Cal September 2 1 - @ Florida International September 9 2 - @ Louisiana Tech September 16 3 - Abilene Christian September 30 5 - @ Navy October 7 6 - Temple October 14 7 - @ Tulane October 21 8 - Memphis October 28 9 - UTSA November 4 10 - @ SMU November 10 11 - @ Tulsa November 18 12 - UAB November 25 13 -

