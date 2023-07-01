A strong season is a possibility for the North Texas Mean Green in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 6.5.

North Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -105 -120 51.2%

Mean Green's 2022 Performance

While North Texas ranked 11th-worst in FBS in total defense with 460.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 21st-best in FBS (461.8 yards per game).

With 262.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 22nd-worst in FBS, North Texas was forced to rely on its 37th-ranked passing offense (261.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.

At home last year, UNT was 5-1. Away, the Mean Green won just two games.

The Mean Green won every game when favored (5-0) but just two as underdogs (2-7).

North Texas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Austin Aune QB 3,547 YDS (56.7%) / 33 TD / 15 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 3.7 RUSH YPG Ikaika Ragsdale RB 755 YDS / 7 TD / 53.9 YPG / 5.3 YPC

19 REC / 135 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG Jyaire Shorter WR 23 REC / 628 YDS / 11 TD / 44.9 YPG Ayo Adeyi RB 807 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 7.2 YPC KD Davis LB 88 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Mazin Richards LB 45 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Larry Nixon III LB 64 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Deshawn Gaddie DB 47 TKL / 0.0 TFL

Mean Green's Strength of Schedule

In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Mean Green will be facing the 104th-ranked schedule this year.

Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (23), North Texas has the 18th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

North Texas' schedule includes five games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected less than four wins).

North Texas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Cal September 2 - - 2 @ Florida International September 9 - - 3 @ Louisiana Tech September 16 - - 5 Abilene Christian September 30 - - 6 @ Navy October 7 - - 7 Temple October 14 - - 8 @ Tulane October 21 - - 9 Memphis October 28 - - 10 UTSA November 4 - - 11 @ SMU November 10 - - 12 @ Tulsa November 18 - - 13 UAB November 25 - -

