North Texas 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A strong season is a possibility for the North Texas Mean Green in 2023, based on their win total over/under of 6.5.
North Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6.5
|-105
|-120
|51.2%
Mean Green's 2022 Performance
- While North Texas ranked 11th-worst in FBS in total defense with 460.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as it ranked 21st-best in FBS (461.8 yards per game).
- With 262.6 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked 22nd-worst in FBS, North Texas was forced to rely on its 37th-ranked passing offense (261.9 passing yards per contest) to keep it in games.
- At home last year, UNT was 5-1. Away, the Mean Green won just two games.
- The Mean Green won every game when favored (5-0) but just two as underdogs (2-7).
North Texas' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Austin Aune
|QB
|3,547 YDS (56.7%) / 33 TD / 15 INT
52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 3.7 RUSH YPG
|Ikaika Ragsdale
|RB
|755 YDS / 7 TD / 53.9 YPG / 5.3 YPC
19 REC / 135 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 9.6 REC YPG
|Jyaire Shorter
|WR
|23 REC / 628 YDS / 11 TD / 44.9 YPG
|Ayo Adeyi
|RB
|807 YDS / 4 TD / 57.6 YPG / 7.2 YPC
|KD Davis
|LB
|88 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Mazin Richards
|LB
|45 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Larry Nixon III
|LB
|64 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Deshawn Gaddie
|DB
|47 TKL / 0.0 TFL
Mean Green's Strength of Schedule
- In terms of difficulty, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Mean Green will be facing the 104th-ranked schedule this year.
- Based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last season (23), North Texas has the 18th-easiest conference schedule in college football.
- North Texas' schedule includes five games against teams with winning records in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and two against squads that collected less than four wins).
North Texas 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Cal
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Florida International
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Louisiana Tech
|September 16
|-
|-
|5
|Abilene Christian
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Navy
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Temple
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Tulane
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Memphis
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|UTSA
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ SMU
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|@ Tulsa
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|UAB
|November 25
|-
|-
