You can find player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Alex Bregman and other players on the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has nine quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.82), third in WHIP (.997), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI (98 total hits). He has swiped seven bases.

He's slashing .282/.344/.457 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 82 hits with 17 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .263/.332/.510 so far this year.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Bregman Stats

Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 46 walks and 53 RBI (78 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .249/.348/.409 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Kyle Tucker has 82 hits with 18 doubles, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.358/.459 on the year.

Tucker takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

