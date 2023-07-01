Rice 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The over/under of 4.5 wins means the Rice Owls aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Looking to place a futures bet on Rice's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
Rice Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|4.5
|-115
|-110
|53.5%
Bet on Rice's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Owls' 2022 Performance
- Rice totaled 374.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 77th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 76th, surrendering 390.4 yards per game.
- Rice put up 232.9 passing yards per game offensively last season (65th in FBS), and it gave up 208.6 passing yards per game (38th) on defense.
- Rice was 4-2 at home last season, but they won only one game on the road.
- The Owls won two games as underdogs (2-7) and went 3-1 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rice's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|TJ McMahon
|QB
|2,102 YDS (60.2%) / 18 TD / 14 INT
154 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 11.8 RUSH YPG
|Bradley Rozner
|WR
|44 REC / 876 YDS / 10 TD / 67.4 YPG
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|58 REC / 723 YDS / 6 TD / 55.6 YPG
|Ari Broussard
|RB
|251 YDS / 9 TD / 19.3 YPG / 2.8 YPC
|Myron Morrison
|LB
|66 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Josh Pearcy
|LB
|46 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Chris Conti
|LB
|70 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Gabe Taylor
|DB
|54 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Owls' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Owls will be facing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.
- Rice is facing the 11th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- Rice will play seven games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Rice 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Texas
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Houston
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Texas Southern
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ South Florida
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|East Carolina
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|UConn
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Tulsa
|October 19
|-
|-
|9
|Tulane
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|SMU
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ UTSA
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Charlotte
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Florida Atlantic
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.