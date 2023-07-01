Ronald Jones II is currently suspended. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET in Week 1.

Ronald Jones II Injury Status

Jones is currently listed as active.

Ronald Jones II 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 17 CAR, 70 YDS (4.1 YPC), 1 TD 1 TAR, 1 REC, 22 YDS, 0 TD

Ronald Jones II Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 15.20 387 88 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 38.06 296 78 2023 ADP - 313 86

Other Cowboys Players

Ronald Jones II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 12 Rams 4 12 0 1 22 0 Week 15 @Texans 1 6 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Seahawks 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 10 45 1 0 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 0 0 0 0 0

