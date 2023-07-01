Sam Williams is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys collide with the New York Giants in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Sam Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently listed as active.

Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Sam Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Williams and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Cowboys Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Bengals 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Giants 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 7 Lions 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Packers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Colts 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.0 2.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.