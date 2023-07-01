TCU 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total set for the TCU Horned Frogs, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
TCU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-130
|+110
|56.5%
Horned Frogs' 2022 Performance
- TCU ranked 26th in total offense (455.0 yards per game) and 94th in total defense (408.2 yards allowed per game) last season.
- TCU averaged 261.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 39th in FBS. Defensively, it ranked 97th, giving up 249.7 passing yards per contest.
- TCU posted a 6-1 record at home and was 6-0 away last year.
- As favorites, the Frogs were 10-1. As underdogs, they were 3-1.
TCU's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Max Duggan
|QB
|3,698 YDS (63.7%) / 32 TD / 8 INT
423 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 28.2 RUSH YPG
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|1,399 YDS / 17 TD / 93.3 YPG / 6.2 YPC
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|60 REC / 1,069 YDS / 6 TD / 71.3 YPG
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|681 YDS / 6 TD / 45.4 YPG / 5.6 YPC
13 REC / 65 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 4.3 REC YPG
|Dee Winters
|LB
|79 TKL / 13.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jamoi Hodge
|LB
|90 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Dylan Horton
|DL
|44 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.0 SACK
|Johnny Hodges
|LB
|79 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Horned Frogs' Strength of Schedule
- The Horned Frogs will face the 88th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (67).
- Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, TCUwill be playing the 81st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.
- TCU's schedule has eight games against teams with winning records in 2022 (one against a team with nine or more victories and one against a squad that accumulated less than four wins).
TCU 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Colorado
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Nicholls State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Houston
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|SMU
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|West Virginia
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Iowa State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|BYU
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Kansas State
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Texas Tech
|November 2
|-
|-
|11
|Texas
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Baylor
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Oklahoma
|November 24
|-
|-
