The Texas Tech Red Raiders have +900 odds to win the Big 12 title in 2023, which ranks them fourth in the conference. In Addition they have +20000 odds to bring home a national championship. Check out the numbers below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Texas Tech Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000)

+20000 (Bet $10 to win $2000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90)

+900 (Bet $10 to win $90) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Texas Tech 2023 Schedule

According to its opponents' combined win total last season (85), Texas Tech will have to overcome the fifth-toughest schedule in college football. The Red Raiders' schedule has 10 games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes four versus teams with nine or more victories and zero against squads that picked up three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result @ Wyoming September 2 1 - Oregon September 9 2 - Tarleton State September 16 3 - @ West Virginia September 23 4 - Houston September 30 5 - @ Baylor October 7 6 - Kansas State October 14 7 - @ BYU October 21 8 - TCU November 2 10 - @ Kansas November 11 11 - UCF November 18 12 - @ Texas November 24 13 -

