On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .300 with eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks.

In 61.5% of his games this year (24 of 39), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not homered in his 39 games this season.

Jankowski has driven home a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.

In 35.9% of his games this season (14 of 39), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .296 AVG .304 .424 OBP .400 .370 SLG .411 4 XBH 5 0 HR 0 6 RBI 6 4/11 K/BB 16/9 5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings