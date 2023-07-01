UTSA 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total established for the UTSA Roadrunners, 7.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
UTSA Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7.5
|-140
|+115
|58.3%
Roadrunners' 2022 Performance
- UTSA sported the 74th-ranked defense last season (387.6 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best with 476.0 yards per game.
- UTSA ranked 93rd in pass defense last year (243.4 passing yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in FBS with 300.7 passing yards per game.
- UTSA posted a 6-1 record at home and was 5-1 on the road last year.
- The Roadrunners lost every time as underdogs (0-2), but they went 11-1 as favorites.
UTSA's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Frank Harris
|QB
|4,063 YDS (69.6%) / 32 TD / 9 INT
602 RUSH YDS / 9 RUSH TD / 43.0 RUSH YPG
|Zakhari Franklin
|WR
|94 REC / 1,136 YDS / 15 TD / 81.1 YPG
|Brenden Brady
|RB
|699 YDS / 9 TD / 49.9 YPG / 4.5 YPC
18 REC / 190 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.6 REC YPG
|Joshua Cephus
|WR
|87 REC / 985 YDS / 6 TD / 70.4 YPG
|Corey Mayfield Jr.
|DB
|53 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Trey Moore
|LB
|38 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
|Jamal Ligon
|LB
|64 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Clifford Chattman
|DB
|45 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
Roadrunners' Strength of Schedule
- The Roadrunners will face the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).
- UTSA is facing the 18th-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).
- UTSA will take on seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.
UTSA 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Houston
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Texas State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Army
|September 15
|-
|-
|4
|@ Tennessee
|September 23
|-
|-
|6
|@ Temple
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|UAB
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Florida Atlantic
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|East Carolina
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ North Texas
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Rice
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|South Florida
|November 17
|-
|-
|13
|@ Tulane
|November 24
|-
|-
