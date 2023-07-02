The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will play on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Alex Bregman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 113 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .459 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (491 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.176).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Heaney is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Heaney is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Martín Pérez Matt Manning 6/28/2023 Tigers W 10-2 Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers L 8-5 Home Cody Bradford Reese Olson 6/30/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Jon Gray Ronel Blanco 7/1/2023 Astros W 5-2 Home Nathan Eovaldi Hunter Brown 7/2/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros - Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Dane Dunning - 7/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi James Paxton 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away - Trevor Williams

