Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Astros.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Sox
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
|Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 41 of 65 games this year (63.1%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (35.4%).
- He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 65), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this season (32.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.352
|AVG
|.257
|.397
|OBP
|.291
|.631
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|31/1
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .228 against him this season. He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his 23 appearances.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.