The Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox will meet on Tuesday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Justin Turner among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Red Sox have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the game is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-6.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (32-21).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Texas has gone 32-21 (60.4%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

In the 84 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-34-6).

The Rangers have an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 23-17 22-12 28-22 35-25 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.