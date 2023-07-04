How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox, on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers' 117 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- Texas is third in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers lead baseball with a .274 batting average.
- No team has scored more than the 505 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers get on base at a .342 clip, best in the league.
- The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Texas has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.187 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Home
|Cody Bradford
|Reese Olson
|6/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ronel Blanco
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|-
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.