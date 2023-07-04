Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (50-35) will clash with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, July 4. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Brennan Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 32 (60.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 29-20 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (59.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 23 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 18 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -114 - 1st

