The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .272 with 48 walks and 54 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

In 75.3% of his 85 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.6%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (34 of 85), with more than one RBI nine times (10.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (48.2%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .281 AVG .262 .369 OBP .361 .474 SLG .372 19 XBH 13 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings