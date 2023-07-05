Leody Taveras leads the Texas Rangers (51-35) into a matchup against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) at Fenway Park, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. Taveras is at .301, the ninth-best average in the league, while Yoshida ranks eighth at .307.

The probable pitchers are Jon Gray (6-4) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (5-5) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.21 and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .216 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .234 to opposing hitters.

Bello is seeking his sixth quality start in a row.

Bello will look to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.