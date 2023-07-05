Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Sox
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
|Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .228 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Grossman has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.3%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (20 of 63), with two or more RBI nine times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 28 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.234
|AVG
|.223
|.306
|OBP
|.302
|.364
|SLG
|.375
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|14
|29/13
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bello (5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.