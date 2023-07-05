Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski -- batting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .319 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 16 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.333
|AVG
|.304
|.440
|OBP
|.400
|.444
|SLG
|.411
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|7
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .234 to opposing batters.
