The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .301 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 33rd in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 72 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.9% of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (32 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .303 AVG .299 .341 OBP .353 .516 SLG .460 12 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 18 27/6 K/BB 28/12 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings