Nate Lowe -- hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .271 with 48 walks and 54 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 34 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 42 .281 AVG .262 .369 OBP .359 .474 SLG .375 19 XBH 14 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

