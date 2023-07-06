Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Nathan Eovaldi, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+115). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (33-22).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has a 24-14 record (winning 63.2% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 58.3% chance to win.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times this season for a 44-36-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have gone 8-2-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-18 24-18 23-12 28-23 35-26 16-9

