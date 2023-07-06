How to Watch the Rangers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Texas Rangers on Thursday against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank sixth-best in MLB action with 119 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .460.
- The Rangers lead MLB with a .274 batting average.
- Texas has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.9 runs per game (513 total runs).
- The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 24th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.192).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Eovaldi has 10 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Eovaldi will try to extend an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Hunter Brown
|7/2/2023
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Shawn Dubin
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
