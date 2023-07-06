2023 U.S. Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Rose Zhang (+1100 favorite) headlines the field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open ($10M purse), being held at Pebble Beach Golf Links from July 6- 9.
U.S. Women’s Open First Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 5:35 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Zhang Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|8th
|-5
|3
|70-74-68-67
|Mizuho Americas Open
|1st
|-9
|0
|70-69-66-74
|AIG Women’s Open
|28th
|+1
|11
|72-70-70-73
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 11:50 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Ko Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|20th
|-1
|7
|72-69-69-73
|Mizuho Americas Open
|13th
|-4
|5
|73-66-72-73
|Cognizant Founders Cup
|1st
|-13
|0
|68-68-72-67
Atthaya Thitikul
- Tee Time: 5:24 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1800
Thitikul Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|MC
|+10
|-
|75-77
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|6th
|-9
|5
|68-67-69
|Mizuho Americas Open
|10th
|-5
|4
|68-71-68-76
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 5:02 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Kim Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|20th
|-1
|7
|76-70-70-67
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|5th
|-16
|5
|69-65-69-69
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|2nd
|-13
|1
|67-65-68
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 5:24 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Maguire Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|11th
|-4
|4
|69-68-69-74
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|1st
|-21
|0
|69-65-69-64
|Mizuho Americas Open
|7th
|-6
|3
|71-70-74-67
U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Xiyu Lin
|+2200
|Nelly Korda
|+2500
|Hye-jin Choi
|+2500
|Minjee Lee
|+2800
|Ayaka Furue
|+3000
|Carlota Ciganda
|+3300
|Lydia Ko
|+3300
|Ruoning Yin
|+3300
|Nasa Hataoka
|+4000
|Megan Khang
|+4000
