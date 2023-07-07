On Friday, Adolis Garcia (.683 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 88 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .262 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 21 times (24.1%).

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (21.8%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 39 games this season (44.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season, with multiple runs 16 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .294 AVG .229 .359 OBP .303 .612 SLG .416 24 XBH 17 15 HR 7 43 RBI 28 43/16 K/BB 53/19 2 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings