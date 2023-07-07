Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .309 with 15 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 43 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (16.4%).
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|29
|.352
|AVG
|.263
|.397
|OBP
|.294
|.631
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|12
|33/9
|K/BB
|33/1
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Williams (5-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
