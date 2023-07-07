Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- batting .225 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.362) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- In 75.9% of his 87 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Lowe has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.260
|.369
|OBP
|.355
|.474
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|40/25
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
