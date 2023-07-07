The Washington Nationals (34-53) bring a four-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Texas Rangers (51-37), at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-4) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Rangers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

The Rangers' Bradford (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.98 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .228 in six games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .277 against him.

Williams has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Williams is looking to pick up his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

