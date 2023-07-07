Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Nationals Player Props
|Rangers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Nationals
|Rangers vs Nationals Odds
|Rangers vs Nationals Prediction
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .320 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this season (27 of 43), with more than one hit nine times (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (25.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (9.3%).
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.333
|AVG
|.305
|.440
|OBP
|.397
|.444
|SLG
|.407
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|17/9
|7
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams (5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.