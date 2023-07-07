The Dallas Wings (8-9) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have put together an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In the Aces' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Wings games have hit the over six out of 16 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.