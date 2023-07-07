As they ready for a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (16-1), the Dallas Wings (8-9) will be monitoring two players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 7 at College Park Center.

The teams square off once again after the Aces defeated the Wings 89-82 Wednesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 17.6 2.2 4 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally paces the Wings in rebounding (9.8 per game), and produces 18.5 points and 3.4 assists. She also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard gives the Wings 17.5 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. She also averages 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in WNBA).

Kalani Brown gives the Wings 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. She also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 42.7% of her shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -8.5 174.5

