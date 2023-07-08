William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will meet Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 20th in baseball with 95 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (378 total).

The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

Brewers hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 27th-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.267).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 96 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .416 this season.

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 446 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .338 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.91) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (5-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Rea is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Rea is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (2-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has one quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds W 7-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Wade Miley Ben Lively 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/16/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Nationals W 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Jake Irvin 7/4/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Away Brett Kennedy Patrick Corbin 7/5/2023 Nationals W 9-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Josiah Gray 7/6/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Brandon Williamson MacKenzie Gore 7/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/8/2023 Brewers - Away Luke Weaver Colin Rea 7/9/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Wade Miley 7/14/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Brewers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Giants - Home - -

