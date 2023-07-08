The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois features Chris Kirk. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Chris Kirk Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kirk has shot better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Kirk has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Kirk has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five events, Kirk has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 33 -6 280 1 18 3 4 $3.7M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Kirk has had an average finishing position of 34th.

Kirk has four made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Kirk has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,315 yards, 26 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Kirk's Last Time Out

Kirk finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

He shot well to finish in the 90th percentile on par 4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.83 strokes on those 40 holes.

Kirk shot better than 74% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.51.

Kirk recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kirk recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Kirk recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that last tournament, Kirk's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Kirk ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kirk finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Kirk Odds to Win: +3300

