On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Nationals Park

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .310.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 of 68 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .352 AVG .265 .397 OBP .293 .631 SLG .436 16 XBH 13 9 HR 3 22 RBI 13 33/9 K/BB 34/1 1 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings