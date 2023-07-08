Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Duran (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .310.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (16.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 68 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|30
|.352
|AVG
|.265
|.397
|OBP
|.293
|.631
|SLG
|.436
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|34/1
|1
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.
