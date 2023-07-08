The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .285 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 35th in slugging.

Heim has gotten a hit in 56 of 77 games this year (72.7%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (29.9%).

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.6%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 34 games this season (44.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .273 AVG .297 .333 OBP .350 .538 SLG .428 20 XBH 13 9 HR 3 30 RBI 29 31/12 K/BB 24/12 0 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings