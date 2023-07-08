Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Discover More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 83rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB action.
- Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .174 during his last outings.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.1% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.5%.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.258
|.369
|OBP
|.351
|.474
|SLG
|.371
|19
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|42/25
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.86, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
