Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Andrew Heaney, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 122 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (526 total).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.200).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (5-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.

Heaney is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.

Heaney is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - -

