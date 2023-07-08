How to Watch the Rangers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Andrew Heaney, who gets the start for the Texas Rangers. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 122 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.9 runs per game (526 total).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 average in MLB.
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.200).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Heaney (5-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.12 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- Heaney is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season in this game.
- Heaney is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Cristian Javier
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
