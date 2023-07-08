On Saturday, July 8, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (52-37) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +155 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-5, 4.86 ERA)

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 34, or 59.6%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 11-2 (winning 84.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (38.8%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 15-17 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (-110) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Ezequiel Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

