Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Nationals
|Rangers vs Nationals Odds
|Rangers vs Nationals Prediction
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has five doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .256.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%), with more than one hit on six occasions (24.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (12.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven in a run in nine games this year (36.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|8
|.267
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.355
|.483
|SLG
|.385
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/6
|K/BB
|7/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (5-10) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old's 5.22 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.593 WHIP ranks 66th, and 6 K/9 ranks 64th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.