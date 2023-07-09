Sunday's contest features the Texas Rangers (52-38) and the Washington Nationals (35-54) clashing at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 9.

The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-1) for the Rangers and Patrick Corbin (5-10) for the Nationals.

Rangers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Rangers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 58 times and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

Texas has entered 10 games this season favored by -210 or more and is 8-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 529 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule