2023 U.S. Women’s Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Nasa Hataoka is the in the lead at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open after three rounds of play. Hataoka is shooting -7 and is +1600 to win.
U.S. Women’s Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
U.S. Women’s Open Best Odds to Win
Hyo Joo Kim
- Tee Time: 4:09 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-4)
- Odds to Win: +150
Kim Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|5
|1
|1st
|Round 2
|71
|-1
|4
|3
|7th
|Round 3
|73
|+1
|2
|3
|21st
Allisen Corpuz
- Tee Time: 4:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-6)
- Odds to Win: +550
Corpuz Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|3rd
|Round 3
|71
|-1
|3
|2
|5th
Hae-Ran Ryu
- Tee Time: 3:58 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +900
Ryu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|72
|E
|2
|2
|13th
|Round 3
|73
|+1
|3
|2
|21st
Leona Maguire
- Tee Time: 3:14 PM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (+2)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Maguire Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|5
|2
|3rd
|Round 2
|74
|+2
|3
|5
|35th
|Round 3
|75
|+3
|3
|2
|35th
Bailey Tardy
- Tee Time: 4:09 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-4)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Tardy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|2
|1
|3rd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|4
|2
|1st
|Round 3
|75
|+3
|2
|3
|35th
U.S. Women’s Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st (-7)
|+1600
|Rose Zhang
|9th (+1)
|+1800
|Ayaka Furue
|9th (+1)
|+2200
|Jiyai Shin
|5th (-2)
|+2800
|In-gee Chun
|14th (+3)
|+3300
|Xiyu Lin
|19th (+4)
|+3300
|Minjee Lee
|9th (+1)
|+4000
|Ruoning Yin
|29th (+5)
|+4000
|Angel Yin
|7th (E)
|+5500
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|14th (+3)
|+6600
