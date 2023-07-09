The WNBA's five-game schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include the Washington Mystics playing the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun face the Washington Mystics

The Mystics look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 13-5

13-5 WAS Record: 10-7

10-7 CON Stats: 84.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (third)

84.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.2 Opp. PPG (third) WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 77.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 8.1 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (12.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 CON Odds to Win: -149

-149 WAS Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 158.5 points

The Indiana Fever host the Dallas Wings

The Wings hit the road the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 5-13

5-13 DAL Record: 9-9

9-9 IND Stats: 82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

82.2 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) DAL Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 83.1 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Aliyah Boston (14.8 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.4 APG) DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.1 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2

-2 DAL Odds to Win: -132

-132 IND Odds to Win: +108

+108 Total: 170.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury face the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks travel to face the Mercury on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports

AZFamily and Spectrum Sports Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 3-14

3-14 LAS Record: 7-11

7-11 PHO Stats: 76.9 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

76.9 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) LAS Stats: 78.9 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 81.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 PHO Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAS Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 162.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces go on the road to face the Lynx on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 9-9

9-9 LVA Record: 16-2

16-2 MIN Stats: 79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

79.9 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 82.8 Opp. PPG (seventh) LVA Stats: 92.6 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Napheesa Collier (22.0 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.7 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -14

-14 LVA Odds to Win: -1451

-1451 MIN Odds to Win: +825

+825 Total: 171.5 points

The Chicago Sky face the Atlanta Dream

The Dream take to the home court of the Sky on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 8-10

8-10 ATL Record: 9-8

9-8 CHI Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth)

78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.3 Opp. PPG (fifth) ATL Stats: 86.6 PPG (third in WNBA), 87.6 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.1 APG) ATL Key Player: Allisha Gray (18.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1.5

-1.5 CHI Odds to Win: -122

-122 ATL Odds to Win: -100

-100 Total: 169.5 points

