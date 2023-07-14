Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova will face Claire Liu next in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals. Schmiedlova has the fifth-best odds at +700 to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Schmiedlova at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Schmiedlova's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 4:00 AM ET, Schmiedlova will face Liu in the quarterfinals, after defeating Tamara Korpatsch 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the previous round.

Schmiedlova currently has odds of +110 to win her next contest versus Liu.

Schmiedlova Stats

Schmiedlova defeated No. 99-ranked Korpatsch 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the .

Schmiedlova has not won any of her 13 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 17-13.

Schmiedlova is 7-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Schmiedlova has played 30 matches and 20.1 games per match.

In her 10 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Schmiedlova has averaged 20.6 games.

Schmiedlova, over the past 12 months, has won 63.8% of her service games and 41.7% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has won 63.0% of her games on serve, and 47.5% on return.

