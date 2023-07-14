Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran returns to action for the Texas Rangers versus Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .308 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
- Duran is batting .300 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 46 of 70 games this season (65.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (34.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (17.1%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.4%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (15.7%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (42.9%), including six games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.352
|AVG
|.264
|.397
|OBP
|.290
|.631
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|33/9
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.56, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.