Leody Taveras is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .295 with 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 43rd in slugging.

In 64.5% of his games this year (49 of 76), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven in a run in 23 games this season (30.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (42.1%), including 10 multi-run games (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 42 .303 AVG .288 .341 OBP .337 .516 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 3 21 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 30/12 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings