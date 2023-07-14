On Friday, July 14 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (52-39) host the Cleveland Guardians (45-45) at Globe Life Field in the series opener. Jon Gray will get the call for the Rangers, while Aaron Civale will take the mound for the Guardians.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rangers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (6-5, 3.29 ERA) vs Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.56 ERA)

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 26-20 record (winning 56.5% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have come away with 15 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 5-13 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+135) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

