Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran is available when the Texas Rangers take on Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .303.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with at least two hits 24 times (33.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has an RBI in 22 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.341
|AVG
|.264
|.385
|OBP
|.290
|.611
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|35/9
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 95 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Williams (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
