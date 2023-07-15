How to Watch Women's Hungarian Grand Prix Today: Live Stream and More - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Romai Tennis Academy today, No. 254-ranked Berfu Cengiz will square off against No. 338 Jesika Maleckova, the headliner of a 12-match slate in the qualifying qualification of the Hungarian Grand Prix. For the live stream, go to ESPN.
Hungarian Grand Prix Information
- Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 15
- Venue: Romai Tennis Academy
- Location: Budapest, Hungary
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix Today - July 15
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Berfu Cengiz vs. Jesika Maleckova
|Qualifying Qualification
|4:00 AM ET
|Anna Siskova vs. Lena Papadakis
|Qualifying Qualification
|4:00 AM ET
|Maria Timofeeva vs. Ulrikke Eikeri
|Qualifying Qualification
|4:00 AM ET
|Viktoria Varga vs. Kateryna Volodko
|Qualifying Qualification
|5:40 AM ET
|Anna Kantor vs. Valeriya Strakhova
|Qualifying Qualification
|5:40 AM ET
|Kaja Juvan vs. Jessie Aney
|Qualifying Qualification
|5:40 AM ET
|Freya Christie vs. Nina Potocnik
|Qualifying Qualification
|6:55 AM ET
|Rebeka Stolmar vs. Astra Sharma
|Qualifying Qualification
|6:55 AM ET
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Adrienn Nagy
|Qualifying Qualification
|6:55 AM ET
|Panna Bartha vs. Jana Fett
|Qualifying Qualification
|8:10 AM ET
|Louisa Chirico vs. Amandine Hesse
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
|Irene Burillo Escorihuela vs. Melinda Biro
|Qualifying Qualification
|10:00 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Cengiz vs. Maleckova
- Maleckova has gone 1-3 through three tournaments this year, but has come up short in clinching any tournament wins.
- Maleckova has averaged 23.3 games per match through her four matches played so far this year across all court types, while winning 41.9% of games.
- Maleckova averages 20.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set in one match on clay surfaces this year.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
